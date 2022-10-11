RSS ‘training’ at TN school: Working to ensure no ideology enters schools, says minister Poyyamozhi

A day after a purported video of an RSS training programme at a corporation-run school at RS Puram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore triggered a row, state Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said Monday that they will not allow any ideology to make its way to schools.

Addressing reporters, Poyyamozhi said chief educational officers (CEOs) have been asked to pay extra attention to corporation-run schools in cities like Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore though they are run by the respective civic bodies.

“We spoke about this incident at the CEOs’ level. They told us that they did not provide approval for any training. A group of members had sought permission from them to clean the school premises as it was about to reopen for students and while they were leaving the place, they took a pledge. The city corporation commissioner has informed that they will take measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

The minister added that they are taking measures to ensure that schools are not associated with any ideology. “The school administration thought they (the group) were asking permission for a good cause… They have been asked to be more careful,” Poyyamozhi said.

Coimbatore corporation commissioner M Prathap told indianexpress.com on Monday that the Corporation does not provide permission for any social, political or religious gatherings in schools and said they were investigating the incident. He added that the school headmaster has been sent a show-cause notice in connection with the incident. The RS Puram police have registered a case against people who allegedly trespassed on the school premises.