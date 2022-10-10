A viral video of a group of men allegedly belonging to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducting training at the premises of a corporation school at RS Puram near Coimbatore on Sunday has sparked a row in Tamil Nadu.

The members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) staged a protest in front of the school and raised slogans against corporation officials for allegedly providing permission for the RSS event. Police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

RSS ‘training’ at corporation school in Coimbatore sparks row, probe ordered

(Images: IE Tamil) Read here: https://t.co/NQp5IF73ii pic.twitter.com/yLSRmRxOc8 — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) October 10, 2022

TPDK general secretary K Ramakrishnan said: “The government should immediately take action against the concerned officials. The government should take measures to prevent such camps of RSS from taking place anywhere at corporation schools or public places in the future.”

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M Prathap told indianexpress.com that the civic body does not grant permission for any social, political or religious gathering in schools and said it is investigating the incident. He added that the school headmaster was sent a showcause notice in connection to the incident.

The RS Puram police registered a case against the people who allegedly trespassed into the school premises.

Meanwhile, the RSS claimed it did not conduct any training inside the school. “No shakha was held and the volunteers were involved only in cleaning activity and it is part of our annual seva event where volunteers clean public places and other institutions,” IE Tamil quoted an RSS member as saying.