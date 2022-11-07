scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

RSS holds route marches, VCK distributes ‘Manusmrithi’

Volunteers of the RSS took part in the marches in full uniform of white shirt and khakhi trousers amid tight police security in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur.

An RSS release said that the route marches are in commeration of saint Vallalar's (1823-1874) 200th birth year, Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth year and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence. Public meetings were held following the marches. (File/ Representational image)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday held route marches in three towns of Tamil Nadu including Cuddalore while the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi distributed copies of ‘Manusmrithi’ to oppose the right wing organisation.

Volunteers of the RSS took part in the marches in full uniform of white shirt and khakhi trousers amid tight police security in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur.

An RSS release said that the route marches are in commeration of saint Vallalar’s (1823-1874) 200th birth year, Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birth year and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence. Public meetings were held following the marches.

VCK founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan distributed booklets of ‘Manusmrithi’ here and said his party has distributed about 1 lakh copies –of select portions from the text– across Tamil Nadu. The move is to oppose the RSS and its ideology, which reflected ‘Manusmrithi,’ according to the party. VCK is an ally of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...
What the chip industry and the petroleum sector have in commonPremium
What the chip industry and the petroleum sector have in common
More from Chennai

The RSS has postponed its route marches and related events in respect of other locations in Tamil Nadu. On November 5, the organisation said that it would appeal against a single judge order of the Madras High Court granting permission for the events in the 44 towns/cities with conditions. The RSS had sought the court’s approval to hold the events in 50 places.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 08:00:42 am
Next Story

Facebook parent Meta is preparing large-scale layoffs this week: Report

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement