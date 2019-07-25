‘Route Thala’ syndrome creates ruckus on Chennai streets, seven Pachaiyappa’s students attacked

The 177-year-old historically rich Pachaiyappa’s College, situated in Chetpet, Chennai is in the news after its students got involved in a brawl and started attacking each other using sickles in broad daylight near Arumbakkam on Tuesday. The two groups of students were seen chasing and taking a swing at each other with sickles, brandishing machetes and terrifying passengers who were seated inside the metropolitan transport corporation bus.

The fight between two groups of students, who commute from Broadway and Poonamallee areas to the college, happened over who would be the ‘Route Thala’ (Route leader), a title the college students have passed on over the years. It’s a title given by the fellow students to a particular student over a bus route. The ‘Route Thala’ is considered to be the ‘boss’ of that particular route. He will get into a fight with other college students and sometimes with his own mates to show off his power and wouldn’t settle for any insult.

On Tuesday, a total of seven students were attacked during the fight. Four students were arrested and two of them have been suspended from the college.

Just a month ago, on the pretext of celebrating ‘Bus Day’, at least 24 students created a ruckus by climbing on top of a moving bus, hanging onto the window bars and performing stunts apart from harassing passengers. The students fell down and got severely injured when the driver applied the brakes to avoid collision with a bike. The police arrested 17 students of Pachaiyappa’s College and claimed that most of these students were old students who influence their juniors to get involved in these acts.

In 2017, a video of students shouting ‘Pachaiyappa’s’ and waving sickles on a moving train near Nemilichery sent shockwaves across the state. The students dragged their sharp weapons down to the length of the platform to make sparks fly. Students get involved in these acts to show what they call ‘Gethu’ (swag).

The Pachaiyappa’s College has had very prominent alumni, including the legendary Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, Former Tamil Nadu chief minister CN Annadurai, and many other DMK luminaries had all pursued their education here.

Pachaiyappa’s College Principal in-charge Arul Mozhiselvan, said, “The students who took part in this incident on Tuesday have been identified and we have suspended them. We have informed the rest of the students that strict action will be taken if they are found indulging in these acts.”

Denying that the students were allowed to bring weapons inside the campus, Mozhiselvan further added that the unrest in the family of some of these students also plays a crucial role in them getting attracted to these notorious activities.

“Our aim is to provide education with discipline. We have appointed a committee of 15 people inside the campus to monitor the students. The professors are giving counseling to the students,” he added.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, DMK MLA J Anbhazhagan, who grew up in Chennai and had been part of this city college culture, feels poor administration in institutions leads to this kind of hooliganism. “After finishing three years in an institution, a student has no purpose to stay inside the campus. These seniors provoke juniors for their personal gain. Pachaiyappa’s College administration is very poor, they are not bothered about the students and all they need is the admission fee. They need to a run background check on students before enrolling them into their institutions. There should be a patrol force before every college in the city, the police should stop these activities before it happens, there is no point in breaking their bones later,” he added.

Tamil Prabha, a former Pachaiyappa’s student feels that the fight between the students occurs not just for the ‘Route Thala’ tag but also for other reasons. Taking to Facebook, he wrote, “Bus routes like 29E or 41D which is in the spotlight, often pass through many girls’ colleges. The students of Pachaiyappa’s or any other college will definitely have some friends in these colleges. The brawl between the groups often occurs over minor issues.

I have been a ‘Route Thala’, actively participated in Bus Day celebrations, singing Gaana songs inside the bus and finally ending up in police station, I have been through everything. There is no doubt that students who wielded sickles should be punished, but we must also know what made them get involved in these acts,” he said.

R Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner of Law & Order, East Zone said the disobedient students should be dealt with an iron hand. “Till Monday, we had a soft corner on these students, we thought they will learn from their mistakes, but, Tuesday’s incident was not an issue inside the college, they disrupted public peace and hence will be considered as rowdy elements.”

Sudhakar further added that they have informed the institution that a mere suspension will bring no change. “We have asked the college to furnish the list of the repeat offenders on whom we have decided to open a history sheet and execute security bonds over these students under section 110 and 107 of the IPC.

“This is a bond where students assure us that they won’t indulge in these kinds of activities in the future. We will be monitoring them, If they break this bond within a year, they will be forced to spend the rest of their days in Jail. Repeat offenders will be detained under the Goondas Act, if necessary,” he added.

The police on Thursday announced that they had identified 90 students from three different colleges in the city. The police intend to hold a discussion with the students (who are known as ‘Route Thala’ in their college) and their parents on Monday in a bid to advise the students to change their behaviour and not cause nuisance in public.