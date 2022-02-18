Romanian campaigns for DMK, gets warning

A Romanian national on a business trip to Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city was Friday summoned and warned by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Chennai for taking part in an election campaign for DMK ahead of urban local body polls.

Negoita Stefan Marius’s business partner — a DMK member — claimed the Romanian campaigned on his own accord as he was impressed with the party’s schemes.

The FRRO sent Marius a notice after his videos, sporting DMK flags and party chief M K Stalin’s pictures, were shared widely on social media.

In one video, he is seen riding a motorbike decorated with DMK flags in Coimbatore, distributing party pamphlets to people on the road and bus passengers.

Sources in FRRO said they had summoned him for “activities” that were not part of the stated purpose of his business visit. The notice that was issued to him said: “Non-compliance of above directions will render you liable for prosecution under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.”

Marius, who has a textile and sweater manufacturing business in Romania, landed in trouble after about ten days of arriving in India. His business visa is valid till January 20, 2023. Marius made no public statement.

The business partner, Dr Gokul Kruba Shankar, runs a textile unit in Coimbatore and holds the position of state deputy secretary in DMK’s medical wing. He said the authorities Friday briefed Marius about his activities that went against norms. “He was told to stay away from such acts. Anyway, he had no political motives, so he was let off,” said Shankar.

“While travelling on a bus and talking to some women in a textile unit, he came to know about the free bus ride scheme for women implemented in Tamil Nadu. He was impressed with the idea. He wanted to do something to congratulate that. On Wednesday, when he told me he wanted to campaign for DMK, I was busy with poll campaigns elsewhere. As I was not there, he decided to do it independently with a friend here. I would have warned him and taken him around in my car to see the campaigns if I had been there. But he went on his own; people welcomed him with shawls at some places, he even spoke about the scheme although he didn’t canvas for votes,” said Shankar, who is from a prominent DMK-supporting family in Coimbatore.