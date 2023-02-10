scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Robbers drill hole in jewellery shop’s shutter, decamp with 9 kg gold, diamond in Chennai

According to the police, the incident happened during the wee hours of Friday and based on the complaint of the shop owner, the police soon reached the spot and noticed a hole in the metal shutters. Following the incident, a case was registered and the police formed six special teams to arrest the accused.

The police said they are analysing the CCTV footage inside and outside the shop.

A jewellery shop near Perambur in Chennai was broken into and approximately nine kg of gold and diamonds were stolen after robbers gained access to the shop’s safe by drilling a hole in the metal shutters of the shop using welding equipment.

The shop, J L Gold Palace, is located on the first floor of a building on the Paper Mills Road. Joint Commissioner of Police, North Ramya Bharathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope I Eswaran and other officials visited the spot to conduct further inquiry.

A sniffer dog was deployed and fingerprint experts combed the crime scene for vital clues. The police said they are analysing the CCTV footage inside and outside the shop.

Additional Commissioner of Police, North, T S Anbu said the accused will be arrested soon and they are questioning the shop employees as well.

He noted that the area was a prime spot with vehicle checks being conducted on regular intervals and even around 1:30 am Friday, the police had visited the area. Anbu said they are carrying out an inquiry about the exact time when the crime took place and are confident that the case will be cracked soon.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 19:41 IST
