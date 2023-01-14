‘R N Ravi can go to Kashmir if he doesn’t read government’s speech’: DMK leader abuses Tamil Nadu Governor

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a new controversy after making abusive statements against Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi. “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we’ll send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down,” he said.

The leader made these comments in the wake of the face-off between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi. The already existing conflict between the two escalated further when Ravi made changes to the speech he read out in the Assembly during the first day of the ongoing session.

As a result, Chief Minister M K Stalin had to step in and move a resolution demanding only the original printed speech in Tamil be put in records. Governor Ravi reacted to this in an unprecedented manner by staging a walkout from the House in protest even before the national anthem was played.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Krishnamoorthy was seen using Tamil cuss words on the Governor while addressing a gathering.

The leader also took a dig at BJP state chief K Annamalai and questioned if the latter was even an Indian citing the watch row. Further in his speech he also abused Leader of Opposition Edapaddi K Palaniswami and claimed that “a man is truly masculine only when he has a son”.

“Our former CM M Karunanidhi, current M K Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, they are all men because they brought sons into this world,” he said.

Responding to Krishnamoorthy’s remarks, BJP state vice-president Narayana Thirupathy said Friday: “It’s in the DNA of the DMK to use abusive and filthy language. Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and earlier R S Bharathi had abused the state Governor and said they would kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists.”

(With inputs from ANI)