Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a red alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts for November 18.

According to the bulletin, the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh­ and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18, 2021.

Also Read | Chennai News Live updates

Forecast for Tamil Nadu for today (Tuesday) and the next four days

Day 1 (16.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Tiruchirapalli districts. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at many places in Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light-to-moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Day 2 (17.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy-to-very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places in Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Kanyakumari set to receive more heavy rain for next two days

Day 3 (18.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy-to-very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are likely to occur in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts. Thunderstorms with heavy-to-very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places in Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at many places in Karaikal and Delta districts. Light-to-moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Day 4 (19.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms with light-to-moderate rain are also likely to occur at many places in other regions of Tamil Nadu.

Day 5 (20.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Kallakurichi districts. Thunderstorms with light-to-moderate rain are also likely to occur at many places in the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Forecast for Chennai city and neighbouring areas

In the next 24 hours, light-to-moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 25°C, respectively.

In the next 48 hours, thunderstorms with heavy-to-very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in isolated places.

In the past few days, Kanyakumari, the Cauvery delta regions and northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall. Owing to the northeast monsoon, Kanyakumari district (between October 1 and November 15) received 83.96 cm rainfall, whereas 38.99 cm is the normal and the percentage departure from normal rainfall is 115, the IMD said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the rain-battered Kanyakumari district on Monday. He gave away a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as solatium to the kin of a man who drowned days ago in the district and distributed flood assistance to affected people accommodated in a relief camp.

Later, while chairing a meeting to review the situation at Kanyakumari, he directed officials to ensure swift flood relief, implementation of rehabilitation measures, maintenance of sanitation and the provision of food and healthcare facilities for people hit by the deluge.

On Tuesday, the ministerial panel formed to assess crop damage in the delta region submitted its report to CM Stalin.

(With PTI Inputs)