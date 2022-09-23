Get rid of dynasty DMK in Tamil Nadu, Nadda urges people

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has no regional aspirations and like several regional political parties across the country it is keen on continuing dynasty politics, BJP national chief J P Nadda claimed on Thursday evening and called upon the people to “rid” the dynasty party from the State.

The BJP, he said has bright future in Tamil Nadu and Lotus will bloom in this holy land, the land of great warriors like Marudhu Pandi brothers, Velu Nachiyar and Puli Thevar.

Launching a broadside against the Dravidian major at a well attended rally in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, Nadda said the regional parties in several States like Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reduced to the stature of family parties like the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

“Stalin and his DMK have no regional aspirations and no contribution. M Karunanidhi (former Chief Minister and DMK icon) was there. Now his son M K Stalin came and younger Stalin (Udhayanidhi) has come. While all others in the party remain to applaud,” Nadda sarcastically remarked.

“Stalin and his party cannot talk about development because the letters in the DMK stands for Dynasty, Money swindling and Katta panchayat (Kangroo court),” Nadda alleged.

BJP is the only national party in the country and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is taking care of the regional aspirations of the people including those in Tamil Nadu, Tamil language and literature, culture and moving forward.

On the other hand, the DMK’s contribution was hate politics, he claimed. “The DMK is trying to divide the society. Beyond division, you have no vision. Ideologically, you are a big zero. Our ideology is to usher in development for the people,” he said going hammer and tongs at the DMK.

Advertisement

On DMK’s opposition to National Education Policy (NEP) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Nadda said students from rural background are able to take medical education.

“Do you know what is in NEP? For the first time the Prime Minister paved the way for studying medical and engineering courses in regional languages. They can now read in Tamil,” he noted.

Further, linguistic minority can also get educated in their mother tongue.

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at the DMK for tweaking Tamil pride, he said the BJP spoke of the pride of all languages in the country and of Bharat. He appealed to the people to get rid of the dynasty party and ensure lotus bloomed in Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the numerous initiatives of Modi, the BJP chief said the Prime Minister dedicated projects worth Rs 31,500 crore to Tamil Nadu for boosting connectivity and this included 262 km long Bangalore-Chennai expressway, and four-lane double-decker road from Chennai port to Maduravoyal.

There was no sector that was left untouched. In health, the Prime Minister laid foundation for a 100 bedded hospital in Sriperumbudur and also gave an AIIMS, which is under construction, at Madurai.

“Not only in the economic field but also in the social field, the DMK and previous congress government failed to recognise the regional aspirations. But Modi recognises the regional aspirations and hence Narikuravar community has been given the status of ST,” Nadda said.