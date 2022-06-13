scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Retired cop dies in Chennai after being hit by overspeeding bike

The men on the bike were identified as Naveen, 23, and Vishwa, 22, who had recently completed their bachelor's degrees.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
June 13, 2022 4:00:22 pm
The official said Selvakumari, who was returning home after seeing a friend, didn't wear a helmet as she had neck pain in the past few years. (File)

A former police officer died Sunday after she was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle near Vandalur in Chennai, the police said Monday. They said the deceased has been identified as C Selvakumari, 61.

According to the police, Selvakumari was riding on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road around 9 am when she was hit by an over-speeding motorcycle. The men on the bike were identified as Naveen, 23, and Vishwa, 22, who had recently completed their bachelor’s degrees.

Based on the information provided by passersby, the police reached the spot, secured Selvakumari’s body and sent it to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The accused who also suffered grievous injuries are currently undergoing treatment at the nearby hospital.

“The officer’s children are yet to arrive from abroad. The body hasn’t been handed over. The accused are claiming that they didn’t race but we are conducting an inquiry on that angle. A case has been registered against the rider Naveen and pillion rider Vishwa under section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other corresponding sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said the official attached to the Chromepet traffic investigation.

The official said Selvakumari, who was returning home after seeing a friend, didn’t wear a helmet as she had neck pain in the past few years. She served as an inspector and took voluntary retirement in 2008. Her husband is also a retired policeman.

