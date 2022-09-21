Rescue Indians held illegally in Myanmar: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar.

Stalin in his letter noted he has received information that close to 300 Indians, including 50 Tamils, are stuck in Myanmar and facing severe hardships.

The chief minister said his government is in touch with 17 such Tamils, who are desperately seeking the government’s intervention and quickly rescue them.

“Considering the plight of our citizens, I request that MEA may be instructed to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar,” Stalin added.

According to reports, Stalin said, people initially went to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies. However, they were forcibly taken from Thailand to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online, he added.

Stalin said these people were reportedly assaulted by their employers after they refused to do the job.