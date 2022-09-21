scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Rescue Indians held illegally in Myanmar: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi

Stalin in his letter noted he has received information that close to 300 Indians, including 50 Tamils, are stuck in Myanmar and facing severe hardships.

The chief minister said his government is in touch with 17 such Tamils, who are desperately seeking the government’s intervention and quickly rescue them. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar.

Stalin in his letter noted he has received information that close to 300 Indians, including 50 Tamils, are stuck in Myanmar and facing severe hardships.

The chief minister said his government is in touch with 17 such Tamils, who are desperately seeking the government’s intervention and quickly rescue them.

“Considering the plight of our citizens, I request that MEA may be instructed to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar,” Stalin added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

According to reports, Stalin said, people initially went to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies. However, they were forcibly taken from Thailand to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online, he added.

More from Chennai

Stalin said these people were reportedly assaulted by their employers after they refused to do the job.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 05:05:13 pm
Next Story

IPS officer shares pic of snake trying to sneak into gym. Netizens react

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement