‘Remarks against PM’: Two BJP activists arrested in TN for assaulting fruit vendor

The Palladam police Thursday arrested two BJP activists and booked five others for allegedly assaulting a fruit vendor whom they said made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a human chain protest organised by the party on Wednesday evening against the security breach during the PM’s recent visit to Punjab.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramesh, a BJP youth wing functionary, and Rajkumar, who is in charge of the party’s Palladam union. They allegedly assaulted the vendor, Muthusamy, along with the other accused. The police soon reached the spot, tried to disperse the crowd that had gathered, and shifted Muthusamy to a mobile store nearby. However, the accused then entered the store and assaulted the vendor again. A video of the incident had gone viral.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an officer attached to Palladam station said the complainant had told them that an argument broke out between him and the accused after the latter refused to pay for the fruits they had purchased.

The police booked the seven men under several IPC sections including 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 294B (uttering obscenities) and 353 (assault of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty). The two arrested men have been lodged in Tiruppur district jail.

Though some reports indicated that the vendor was also booked, Palladam police inspector Gopalakrishnan said no case has been registered against him so far.