Relief for TN govt employees who struck work in AIADMK rule, strike period to be regularised

The period when sections of government employees struck work and faced suspension during the previous AIADMK regime would be regularised, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The retirement age of chefs and kitchen assistants at the state-run nutritious meal centres would be increased to 60 from 58 benefitting a total of 53,713 such employees, he said.

Making announcements related to government employees, the Chief Minister said many employee associations have submitted representations in respect of strike and suspension periods. They have requested regularisation of periods, during which they struck work and faced “temporary suspension” in 2016, 2017 and 2019 for protest against the then government (the previous AIADMK regime), he said.

Such length of time would be regularised and treated as working period for the affected government employees, the Chief Minister said.

Employees had went on strike a couple of times pressing several demands including implementation of Old Pension Scheme by replacing the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The Chief Minister said disciplinary action taken against teachers for taking part in strike would be dropped and if promotion opportunities had been affected due to such action, it shall also be set right. Also, teachers transferred elsewhere for participation in strike would get priority during counselling to get back to their previous place of posting.

The practice of suspending employees on the day of their retirement would be avoided, he said. It may be recalled that such action had been taken against those who faced allegations/complaints and disciplinary action.

An incentive plan for state government employees who acquire higher educational qualifications after induction in services would be announced soon in line with guidelines issued by the Centre, he said and recalled that this scheme was cancelled last year.

Additional treatment cost for COVID-19, over and above the Rs 10 lakh slab covered under the insurance plan for government employees and pensioners would be allowed under a government financial support initiative, he said.