‘Rein in pandemic in your regions for state-wide success,’ CM Stalin tells collectors of six districts

Containing the second wave of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu hinged on success in initiatives to tackle the virus spread in six districts including Coimbatore that has relatively more cases, Chief Minister M K Stalin advised the collectors on Thursday.

Directing them to take swift action in their respective regions, Stalin, chairing a virtual meet, said the virus spread has been contained to an extent in the state and in Chennai and its nearby districts due to measures including a lockdown from May 10.

However, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem and Erode are the districts that have not reined in the pandemic to the required extent, he said, addressing them from the Secretariat.

On May 26, Coimbatore reported 4,268 fresh cases, more than Chennai’s 3,561. Tirupur (1880), Madurai (1,538) and Erode (1642) also had, relatively more fresh cases. Salem (841) and Tiruchirappalli (1,775) too had more new cases.

The CM said all the six districts have good medical infrastructure, both in government and private sectors, and though RT-PCR tests have been sufficiently increased, even more tests should be done in areas with high incidence and all those infected should be identified and quarantined.

Coimbatore and Salem have been doing good in terms of coverage in vaccination, but the other four districts should focus on inoculating more people in the 18-44 age bracket, he said.

Measures should be in place to see that virus does not spread outside containment zones especially in view of COVID-19 cases, now in rural regions as well, he said.

The CM advised collectors to remember that a “success of initiatives in these six districts is necessary to contain the second COVID-19 wave in Tamil Nadu.” Hence, he asked them to resolutely take all efforts to tackle the pandemic in their respective regions.

Stalin also inaugurated a special vaccination drive in a school here and later dedicated a 100-bed COVID-19 treatment facility with oxygen support (set up with the assistance of Stanley Government Medical College Hospital) on the premises of a state-run college.

Meanwhile, a government release said the state level committee to coordinate the work of voluntary organisations and NGOs in tackling the pandemic is functioning from the COVID-19 War Room-Unified Command Centre at Teynampet in Chennai.

The government requested voluntary outfits, individuals and corporates to visit https://ucc.uhcitp.in/ngoregistration and register themselves and work alongside the government in bringing succour to the affected people.

The panel may also be reached at 8754491300 or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/tnngocoordination or through mail (tnngocoordination@gmail.com).