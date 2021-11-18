Red alert in six districts, schools & colleges shut as heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu

A red alert was issued and schools and colleges were shut as heavy rains pounded several districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning.

The alert was issued in six districts, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry. Holiday declared for schools and colleges in over 19 districts across the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet, according to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

As per IMD’s latest bulletin, the low-pressure area over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal had turned into a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours, the met department warned.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, Kundhalam (Tiruppur district) recorded a maximum rainfall of 20 cm, followed by Dharapuram (Tiruppur district) with 13 cm, and Thanjavur (Thanjavur district), Tiruppur Collectorate Camp office (Tiruppur district), Pandhalur (Nilgris district) with 12 cm each.

In Chennai, rain continued to lash the city and the suburban areas. Tambaram, Mylapore, Velachery, Ambattur, Saidapet, Chromepet, Royapetta, Parrys, Ekaathuthangal, Kotturpuram, Adyar Marina have been receiving heavy showers.

The National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams at Chennai and one each at Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram for relief and rescue work.