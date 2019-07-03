These are the top 15 residential areas in Chennai

Chennai’s Guindy, according to a leading real estate services firm, has emerged as the top residential area among the 15 hotspots identified in the capital city.

Advertising

According to a report released by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the 15 locations have been chosen based on three parameters – connectivity, quality of life and real estate value.

The spots for the top two locations in the city were bagged by Guindy (Mount Poonamallee High Road) and Pallikaranai (Medavakkam and PTR Road). Both locations were identified as driving the demand for real estate, with Guindy classified as a ‘self-sustained residential location’ and Pallikaranai as a ‘fast emerging residential location’.

The remaining residential hotspots were Avadi, Poonamallee, Thirumudivakkam, Tambaram-Vandalur, Mambakkam, Guduvancheri Mahindra World City, Navalur-Kelambakkam, Sholinganallur, Pallavaram-Madiapakkam, Manapakkam-Iyyapanthangal, Anna Nagar, Perambur and Madhavaram

Advertising

In their report, JLL stated that large infrastructure developments, a well-diversified demand base, and a stable policy were some of the drivers for the growth of real estate in Chennai.

The report added that there has been a 51 per cent decline in the launch of new housing projects in the city, with developers growing more cautious while launching projects and focusing instead, on clearing projects that are ready to move in and under construction. The report also pointed out that despite the drop, most of the new projects were launched in the Southern and Western suburbs of the city.

JLL also listed certain factors in the city’s economy that made Chennai a residential market affordable by all sections of society. As per the report, Chennai’s diverse base of manufacturing and service industries, large IT exports, development of oil refineries and ship-building industry, healthcare, tourism and Kollywood have largely contributed to Chennai’s economy.