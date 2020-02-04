Rape of minor in Chennai: Five get life imprisonment

According to the police, the victim was subjected to repeated sexual harassment since January 2018 (Representational Image) According to the police, the victim was subjected to repeated sexual harassment since January 2018 (Representational Image)

A special POCSO court on Monday sentenced five of 15 people convicted for sexually assaulting a differently-abled minor girl in an apartment complex in the city to life imprisonment. Of the five, four shall be in imprisonment till death.

On Saturday, the court had convicted the 15 — all of them used to work in the complex. The case, against 17 people, was registered in July 2018.

According to the police, the victim was subjected to repeated sexual harassment since January 2018 and the family filed the complaint after the girl narrated her ordeal to her elder sister.

The first four accused — Ravikumar, 56, Suresh, 32, Abishek,23, and Palani, 40 — will remain in prison for life without the possibility of parole. The fifth accused, Rajasekar, 40, is sentenced to life with entitlement to be released prematurely.

Erald Bross, 58, was sentenced to seven years and all the others were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

