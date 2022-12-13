Rangasamy functioning as ‘puppet CM’, Tamilisai calling shots: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has dubbed his Puducherry counterpart N Rangasamy as a ‘puppet Chief Minister’ and ‘meekly submitting’ before Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the territorial administration.

Stalin, who attended a a local DMK leader’s marriage function here on Monday, addressed the gathering after wishing the couple and said that his party would ‘undoubtedly form the next government in Puducherry in the wake of the Assembly polls (due in 2026)’.

Stalin said the present government in Puducherry headed by AINRC had not done anything for the people. “The government is elected by the people but has the government done anything for the people,” he asked.

“Rangasamy is a tall leader — height wise. But he should have effectively risen as and when the Lieutenant Governor called the shots. It is indeed a shame that such a situation prevails in Puducherry. Rangasamy might be a good man (nallavar) but he should be efficient (vallavar),” Stalin said.

The DMK chief said it would not be a new development for his party to form the government in the Union Territory.

“There was a rule by DMK under the leadership of M O H Farook (in 1969) and also under the leaderships of M D R Ramachandran (in 1990) and R V Janakiraman (in 1996),” Stalin said.

The cadres and leaders of the party in Puducherry should start working from now on to bring in ‘DMK administration in Puducherry’ akin to the model government in Tamil Nadu.

He said people here should be vigilant and take care that no space was available for the communal parties to hold reins of power.

The TN Chief Minister said DMK had a ‘soft corner’ for Puducherry and late party patriarch M Karunanidhi had accorded special consideration for the UT.

Former Education Minister of Puducherry S P Sivakumar, whose son’s marriage took place on Monday, thanked the Stalin and other dignitaries for their presence at the event.