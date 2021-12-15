Ramanathapuram college student died owing to poisoning, not police assault: Tamil Nadu police

Addressing media persons in Chennai on Tuesday, Kannan ruled out claims of police brutality and said they have seized a bottle of poison from Manikandan’s residence.

Additional General of Police (Law and Order) P Thamarai Kannan on Tuesday said that the post-mortem conducted by forensic experts has confirmed that college student L Manikandan died owing to poisoning.

Notably, Manikandan, who was pursuing an undergraduate course at a private college in Ramanathapuram district, was detained by the cops attached to Keezhathooval police station near Mudukulathur on December 4. He was released from the police station the same day after a couple of hours. However, Manikandan was found dead in his home the next day, leading to allegations that his death resulted from police assault.

Addressing media persons in Chennai on Tuesday, Kannan ruled out claims of police brutality and said they have seized a bottle of poison from Manikandan’s residence.

On December 4, the police were conducting a vehicle check on the Paramakudi-Keezhathooval Road, when Manikandan and his friend were passing through the area on a motorcycle. When the cops asked them to stop the vehicle, the duo reportedly refused. The police then chased the motorcycle and caught hold of Manikandan but the pillion rider managed to flee.

Manikandan was found dead in his home the next day, leading to allegations that his death resulted from police assault.

The police officer said cops brought Manikandan to the station for enquiry around 7pm and asked him to show documents for the motorcycle. Manikandan allegedly told the police that he did not have the papers with him, so he was asked to produce them the next day. The police said that Manikandan was sent home with his mother in the evening and all this was recorded by the CCTV camera installed at the station premises. The police officer said that Manikandan passed away around midnight and was declared dead on being taken to the hospital.

The deceased’s brother, Alex Pandian, had lodged a complaint holding the police responsible for Manikandan’s death. Kannan said a post-mortem was carried out by two doctors and the procedure was video recorded on December 5.

“Since the family members of Manikandan were not satisfied with the post-mortem, they approached the High Court (Madurai Bench). The court ordered a post-mortem to be carried out by a team of forensic experts. The post-mortem was conducted again and the samples were sent for examination. We received the final report on December 13. The viscera report has revealed that Manikandan died due to the consumption of poison. This clearly shows that he did not die of police assault. We ask people not to spread false news on social media,” Kannan added.