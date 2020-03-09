Rajya Sabha elections: AIADMK names ex-Speaker Thambi Durai, Vasan and Munusamy as candidates

G K Vasan, K P Munusamy and M Thambi Durai have been nominated by AIADMK for the Rajya Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu on March 26. G K Vasan, K P Munusamy and M Thambi Durai have been nominated by AIADMK for the Rajya Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu on March 26.

With about a fortnight left for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, AIADMK announced the names of former Lok Sabha deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and party deputy co-ordinator K P Munusamy KP Munusamy as its candidates. The Tamil Nadu ruling party allotted one seat to ally Tamil Maanila Congress, which has nominated its chief GK Vasan as the candidate for election to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu.

While Thambi Durai and Munusamy had lost in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Karur and Krishnagiri respectively, Vasan’s party was allotted one seat in the general elections in Tamil Nadu by AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Last week, DMK had renominated party strongman ‘Tiruchi’ Siva for the Rajya Sabha polls along with Anthiyur Selvaraj and NR Elango.

The MPs who would complete their terms are AIADMK S Muthukaruppan, A K Selvaraj, Vijila Sathyanath and expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa, who recently joined the BJP. DMK’s ‘Tiruchi’ Siva and CPI(M)’s TK Rangarajan are the other two.

Tamil Nadu will send six candidates to the Upper House, with both the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK having the required numbers to nominate three members each. However, the AIADMK’s strength in the Upper House is likely to go down from 11 to 10 and DMK’s strength will increase five to seven.

The last date for filing nomination is March 13. The nominations would be scrutinised on March 16 and the last date to withdraw the nominations is March 18.

Both AIADMK and DMK can avoid the election on March 26 if they can make an arrangement similar to the one in last July where both the Dravidian parties nominated their Rajya Sabha members unopposed.

Overall, 55 Rajya Sabha seats across 17 states will see elections this month. On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had nominated four candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, with two of them being women.

