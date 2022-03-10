Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan’s bail came after long legal battle

The bail granted by the Supreme Court to A G Perarivalan Wednesday marks a significant day in his three-decades-long legal battle. One of the seven convicts in the case connected to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991, Perarivalan alias Arivu was 19 when he was arrested in June of that year.

According to a source close to him, Perarivalan’s biggest wish was to meet late Justice V R Krishna Iyer, who used to write letters to him in prison with legal support. “He is no more… Meeting him was the utmost priority, at least paying respect at his memorial(.) maybe he can do now if bail conditions allow him to travel,” the source said.

Even though Perarivalan was on parole for the past nine months at his Jolarpettai home, it was yet another detention at his two-room house as parole conditions mandated high security in the area and restricted his mobility. A senior officer said there were multiple requests from his family seeking permission for his morning walk in the nearby open ground as he was unable to move beyond his two-bedroom house and a temporary shelter with a thatched roof on the terrace. His mother, Arputham Ammal, who lives with him, is a known voice among those who argue against capital punishment.

The main charge against him was that he bought two battery cells for Sivarasan, the mastermind, who used them in the bomb that killed Gandhi. In a case in which no assassins or key conspirators were caught alive, all the seven convicts who were sentenced by the Supreme Court in 1999 were either those who were known to Sivarasan, the mastermind, or those who had some association with the LTTE in the late 1990s, a period when Tamil fighters and refugees enjoyed a general acceptance and sympathies in mainstream Tamil society. Among the seven, Nalini was the only one who was present at the assassination spot even though her role in the conspiracy wasn’t proved either. What linked Perarivalan to the case was his association with people who were known to Sivarasan, and the key evidence against him was a confession stating that he purchased two nine-volt battery cells that were used in the bomb.

After the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Perarivalan and three others in 1999, Perarivalan remained on death row for 23 years until early 2014. While he has claimed his innocence, V Thiagarajan, the then superintendent of police (SP) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who had taken Perarivalan’s confession statement in TADA custody, made a startling revelation in 2013. Thiagarajan said he had altered Perarivalan’s statement when it was recorded to make it read like a confession statement. He said he added portions that Perarivalan did not admit in the confession statement that the batteries he bought “were used in the bombs that exploded Rajiv Gandhi.” Thiagarajan made his confession before the Supreme Court too, as an affidavit. While the SC verdict in 1999 dismissed the TADA provisions from the case, it took into account Perarivalan’s confession taken under TADA custody for sentencing him to death.

While on death row, in 2013, Perarivalan told this correspondent that there are many like him in prisons across the world. “We are victims of a system that hands out disproportionate punishment because we are linked to high-profile cases,” he said.

Perarivalan, an atheist and an avid reader, who completed several courses during his 32 year-long incarceration, also has the advantage of a good conduct certificate in prison of a reformed prisoner. Despite all that, the bail granted on Wednesday was the outcome of his long legal battle that started with a pardon he applied before the Tamil Nadu Governor in 2015. When the matter was taken to the top court as there was no reply from the Governor, the SC asked the governor to decide, in September 2018, as “deemed fit”. Within three days, the then AIADMK cabinet recommended the release of Perarivalan and six others.

But the governor chose to take time. While the AIADMK cabinet asserted twice for the release of all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and the Governor held his decision for more than two and a half years, the Union government opposing their release was rebuked by SC and blamed CBI for failing to make any significant progress in its investigation of the larger conspiracy behind the assassination 29 years ago. The court remarked that MDMA—a multidisciplinary agency consisting RAW set up in 1998 to probe the conspiracy—“has done nothing, nor do they want to do anything.”

In July 2020, the Madras High Court said the governor cannot sit on the state government’s recommendation for so long. It reminded that there is no time limit prescribed for the constitutional authority (Governor) to decide on such issues only “because of the faith and trust attached to the constitutional post.” The court said, “…If such authority fails to take a decision in a reasonable time, then the court will be constrained to interfere.”

After the Supreme Court expressed its displeasure in early 2021 over the long delay on the Governor’s part in making a decision, the government counsel promised that a decision will not be delayed further. But to everyone’s surprise, the Governor’s office forwarded the file, which was recommended by the state cabinet, to President Ram Nath Kovind for a decision in February 2021. The move was termed “illegal” by senior jurists, and questioned by SC.

The other two convicts in the case—Nalini from Chennai and Ravichandran from Madurai—are also serving parole now. Four other convicts—Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar—are Sri Lankan citizens. While Murugan is Nalini’s husband and they have a daughter who was born in the prison and currently lives abroad with his family, Jayakumar was married to an Indian. She was also an accused in the case and was acquitted in 1999 after spending eight years in prison; their son is married and living with his family now. Payas had married Jayakumar’s sister, who lives in Jaffna now. Payas was granted parole in 2019 to make arrangements for his son’s wedding.