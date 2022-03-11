Bail secured, Rajiv Gandhi assasination convict Perarivalan’s mother wants him to get married soon

Arputhammal (75), who fought a three-decade-long legal battle to secure bail for her son A G Perarivalan (50), one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, now wishes to get his son married soon.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Perarivalan after he had spent more than three decades in prison. He was accused of purchasing the nine-volt battery used to trigger the belt bomb that killed former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur 1991 and arrested at the age of 19.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Even when he came out on parole last time I spoke to him about his marriage. He said he did not want another woman like me to struggle and keep visiting him in the prison often. Arivu (Perarivalan) said he would agree to my request once this case comes to an end and he is set free. Now that he has got bail, that will be my next step,” Arputhammal told the media at Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district.

Arputhammal said that since the beginning of the case she had been saying that her son was innocent but no one listened to her.

“His education, number of years he had spent inside the prison and his conduct during the parole as well as during the time he spent inside the prison are the reasons cited by the advocates to appeal for bail. I have been saying since the beginning that my son is innocent and he has no connection with the murder. But no one listened to me. My son has fought the battle legally. Everyone knows how he behaved in all these years inside the prison. We have got bail now and we are expecting the release soon,” she said.

அறிவின் 31 ஆண்டு சிறை, நன்னடத்தை, சிறையில் பெற்ற கல்வி, உடல்நிலை ஆகியன கருதி பிணை வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. துணை நின்ற மாண்புமிகு @mkstalin, தமிழ்நாடு அரசு Senior Counsel Mr.RakeshDwivedi, Senior Counsel Mr.GopalSankaranarayanan உள்ளிட்ட அனைவருக்கும் கண்ணீர் மல்க நெஞ்சார்ந்த நன்றிகள்🙏 — Arputham Ammal (@ArputhamAmmal) March 9, 2022

Arputhammal said she was not sure whether anyone else had spent this many years in prison for a crime that they had not committed. She thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, other politicians and the public for their support.

Arputhamal added that Perarivalan has an interest in farming and he wants to do it because he feels that it would provide employment opportunities to the poor people.

After the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Perarivalan and three others in 1999, Perarivalan remained on death row for 23 years until early 2014 when his sentence and that of two others, Murugan and Santhan (both Sri Lankans), was commuted to life over the long pendency of their mercy petitions.

Granting him bail, a Supreme Court bench noted that there was no dispute about Perarivalan having undergone 32 years of imprisonment and that the court was informed he was released on parole twice earlier and there had been no complaints.