‘Disappointing…but’: Kamal Haasan on Rajinikanth’s decision to drop political plans

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan termed as “disappointing” his counterpart Rajinikanth’s decision to not take the political plunge but said that his health is very important to him.

Addressing a public rally during the third phase of his campaign in Mayiladuthurai, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader said he would have to talk to Rajinikanth to understand why he dropped his plans to join politics.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth announced that he would not be entering politics owing to his ill health and the pandemic situation. His announcement came two days before he was to reveal details of the launch of his political party.

In a three-page statement that he posted on Twitter, the actor expressed regret and said it pained him to make such an announcement after having said he would contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

“Until a day before the start of the third phase of campaigning, I was in touch with him over the phone. As soon as campaigning is over and I am back in Chennai, I will meet him. As far as I am concerned, I am feeling the same way that his (Rajini’s) fans are feeling. Even if it is slightly disappointing to me, his health is very important to me as well,” Haasan said.

Haasan also said that he was not merely making the statement because of the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu. “This is a reflection of the 44-year-old friendship that we share,” he added.

Wishing Rajini good health, Haasan said, “My Rajini should remain in good health. Wherever he is, he should live well.”

Haasan also said that he would shed more light on the topic after meeting Rajinikanth in Chennai.