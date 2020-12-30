Rajinikanth’s confidante Tamilaruvi Manian quits politics

A day after actor Rajinikanth announced that he will not take the political plunge due to his health, his confidante and founder of Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam, Tamilaruvi Manian, also quit electoral politics. “Until death embraces me, I won’t step into politics,” Manian said.

Manian, who was appointed as the supervisor of Rajinikanth’s proposed political party, said in his political career spanning over 50 years he has been virtuous and accused the two Dravidian parties AIADMK and DMK of ruining the public welfare in the state.

“There is nothing left for me to accomplish in this political world which doesn’t know the difference between a gem and a pebble. It is only wise for me to stay away from politics completely which hasn’t acknowledged my integrity, righteousness, and discipline,” Manian said.

Rajinikanth and Tamilaruvi Manian (PTI Photo/File) Rajinikanth and Tamilaruvi Manian (PTI Photo/File)

In a statement on Wednesday, Manian said: “I involved in politics after being drawn by K Kamaraj in my college days. Politics has now become a refuge for people who indulge in dirty tricks by playing the caste, religion, race and language card. There is no place for honesty, discipline here. . The only crime I committed was imagining an alternative politics, wishing for Kamarajar’s rule again in this state for public welfare.”

Thanking all the people who worked with him in the Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam, Manian claimed that he has always been a person of principle and still lives in a rented house but below the belt criticism of some of the sick-minded people has caused a great deal of depression to him and his family.