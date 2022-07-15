Rajinikanth releases teaser for International Chess Olympiad in Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday released a teaser video for the 44th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to take place at Mamallapuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

“The 44th FIDE Chess Olympic is happening for the first time in India and that too in Tamil Nadu; it is a proud moment for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the event on July 28,” he said.

Rajinikanth said he was happy to release the video, which was made by director Vignesh Sivan and musician A R Rahman.

The 40-second video titled Welcome to Namma Ooru Chennai features Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rahman and dancers. Parts of the video have a chessboard in the background and participants in black and white costumes.

The high-profile event is set to take place in the Poonjeri village in Mamallapuram. Over 2,000 players from 187 countries will take part in it. The government has allocated Rs 92 crore for the Olympiad. The inaugural event will be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wished Stalin, who is undergoing Covid treatment at a city hospital, a speedy recovery.