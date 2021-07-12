‘No plans to enter politics’: Rajinikanth dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday announced that he has no plans of entering politics and dissolved his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram. The announcement came after he met the members of his forum to discuss its future. “The forum will now function as Rajini Rasigar Narpani Mandram to carry out welfare activities,” the actor said.

“After I said that I won’t be entering politics, there are questions among office bearers and the fans over the future of Makkal Mandram. We converted the Rajini Rasigar Mandram as Rajini Makkal Mandram as I had decided to enter politics. We created various positions, groups in the district as well as in-state. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we weren’t able to achieve what we desired. I don’t have any plans to enter politics in the future. Hence, I would like to inform you that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will be dissolved and it will continue to function as Rajini Rasigar Mandram to carry out welfare activities like before,” the actor’s statement read.

Rajinikanth, who returned to Chennai from the US from completing his medical health checkup, addressed the reporters outside his Poes Garden residence on Monday. “After I announced that I won’t be entering politics, I was not able to meet Makkal Mandram office bearers or fans because Annaathe shooting got delayed, elections happened and later the pandemic broke out. Then, I went to the US for my medical check-up and came,” Rajnikanth had said ahead of his meeting with the party functionaries.

It was in 2017, Rajinikanth announced that he would be entering politics. Since then, he had held several rounds of meetings with RMM functionaries and often expressed his views on political developments and other issues surrounding Tamil Nadu.

On December 3, 2020, Rajinikanth said he would launch a party in January to contest in the polls and the announcement would be made on December 31. However, on December 29, 2020, the actor announced he would not take the electoral plunge and cited health concerns and the pandemic. He said he will continue to serve the public without entering politics and requested fans and the public to accept his decision. Since then, several functionaries had joined political parties including the DMK.