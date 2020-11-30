Rajinikanth meets party leaders to decide on political plunge

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced that he will float a party

Superstar Rajinikanth is widely expected to put an end to the speculation surrounding his political plunge on Monday as he meets with senior functionaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). The meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram’s district secretaries is being held at a marriage hall owned by the actor in Kodambakkam.

“We got a call from the head office; all the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram have been asked to assemble at Raghavendra Mandapam on Monday morning. There is definitely a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu, we are hoping for good news,” AVK Raja, the Chennai Central constituency RMM secretary had said on Sunday.

Last month, the actor had hinted that his long-awaited entry to politics may be delayed. A letter purportedly written by Rajinikanth, in which he cited doctors’ concern over his health, went viral on social media in October. While Rajinikanth dismissed the contents of the letter as fake, he added that its contents on his health, which puts him at increased risk from Covid-19, was accurate.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth leaves his residence in Chennai to hold a meeting with the district secretaries of his party – Rajini Makkal Mandram at Raghavendra hall in the city. pic.twitter.com/a3mUW4bwRa — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

The actor, who will turn 70 next month, has been reportedly advised against entering politics by doctors, who said that his health will not permit him to run campaigns during a pandemic. “I will make an announcement regarding my political stand to the people regarding this at the right time after due consultation with members of Rajini Makkal Mandram,” Rajini had then tweeted.

Multiple sources in the fan association were convinced that the letter was genuine. They claimed it was leaked by one of them, and that the top leadership of the fan group was almost certain that Rajini is unlikely to launch the party. Sources close to the superstar said his health will not permit him to run campaigns during a pandemic, considering that he underwent a kidney transplant abroad in 2016.

Earlier last year, actor-politician and Kamal Haasan (who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam) and Rajinikanth had expressed a willingness to work together, if needed, for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced that he will float a party and contest in all the 234 constituencies in the assembly election. During a press conference in March this year, Rajinikanth said he will not be in the race for the Chief Minister post but will be heading the party while letting another team run the government if his party gets elected to power. With a two-leadership system for party and the government, the former would act as an “opposition” to highlight issues and would not even hesitate to “remove”, apparently the head of the government, if it fails to perform, he had then said.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

