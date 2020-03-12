Never aspired to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth

The actor-turned-politician said that he is not keen on becoming the Chief Minister. Express Photo: Janardhan Koushik The actor-turned-politician said that he is not keen on becoming the Chief Minister. Express Photo: Janardhan Koushik

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday said does not aspire to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu but would like to lead his party to power. In his first official press conference since December 31, 2017, when he announced to take the political plunge, the actor said he planned to appoint as CM, an educated youth who was compassionate and had self-respect.

With a two-leadership system for party and the government, the former would act as an “opposition” to highlight issues and would not even hesitate to “remove”, apparently the head of the government, if it fails to perform, he said.

However, he did not make a statement on floating his party but called for an “uprising” by youth, after which he would make his formal political entry.

Rajinikanth asserted that the party presidentship and chief ministerial post should be kept separate and said that he would like to lead the party alone. He said that the chief minister’s post is like a that of a CEO post and capable people in the party would be appointed the same.

The superstar said that around 60 per cent of MLA seats will be given to people below the age of 50, while other seniors including those from other parties would be holding 40 per cent of the MLA seats.

The actor stressed upon the importance of honouring promises which have been made during election campaigns and said that a separate council will be formed to ensure that the promises are fulfilled.

The actor said that there will be a place in his party for people of repute in society such as teachers, lawyers, retired IAS officers and youth who want to change the system.

The superstar stressed upon the role of youth and said that more youth should involve themselves in politics.

“We will elect someone who is well-read, kind, honest, accountable and can understand the problems of the people as the Chief Minister. This person should be able to point put mistakes not only by the Opposition but by his party as well,” said Rajinikanth.

