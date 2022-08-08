Rajinikanth meets Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, says they discussed politics

A day after returning from New Delhi, superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. Outside his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth told reporters the meeting was a “courtesy call”.

“I spoke for about 25-30 minutes with him. He had spent the majority of his time in the north….he loves Tamil Nadu and the people here. He likes their (Tamils) hard work and honesty. Most importantly, he is most impressed by the spiritual consciousness here. He (Ravi) said he was ready to do anything for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth said they did discuss politics, adding that he could not reveal the details to the media. He also said he had no intention to enter politics in the future.

Asked about the recent imposition of the Goods and Services Tax on essential items such as packaged milk and curd, the actor said, “No comment.”

In reply to another question, Rajinikanth said the shooting of his upcoming movie, Jailer, would start either on August 15 or 30.

In 2017, Rajinikanth said he would form a political party and contest Assembly elections. However, in the last week of December 2020, he released a statement saying he would not enter politics, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and his poor health.