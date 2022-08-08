Rajinikanth meets Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, says they discussed politics

Updated: August 8, 2022 3:27:34 pm
A day after returning from New Delhi, superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. Outside his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth told reporters the meeting was a “courtesy call”.
“I spoke for about 25-30 minutes with him. He had spent the majority of his time in the north….he loves Tamil Nadu and the people here. He likes their (Tamils) hard work and honesty. Most importantly, he is most impressed by the spiritual consciousness here. He (Ravi) said he was ready to do anything for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” Rajinikanth said.
Rajinikanth said they did discuss politics, adding that he could not reveal the details to the media. He also said he had no intention to enter politics in the future.
Asked about the recent imposition of the Goods and Services Tax on essential items such as packaged milk and curd, the actor said, “No comment.”
Subscriber Only Stories
In reply to another question, Rajinikanth said the shooting of his upcoming movie, Jailer, would start either on August 15 or 30.
In 2017, Rajinikanth said he would form a political party and contest Assembly elections. However, in the last week of December 2020, he released a statement saying he would not enter politics, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and his poor health.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
DuckDuckGo finally blocks Microsoft tracking scripts from loading on websites
Delhi: Man with ‘Islamic State links’ remanded in NIA custody till Aug 16
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP’s election promise in Gujarat
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu in Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead at 33
CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: How to download score card for Arts stream
Kalki Koechlin pumps breast milk on set, writes about ‘mom’s guilt’
Electricity Amendment Bill attack on constitutional rights of states: Punjab CM Mann
Syrma SGS Technology’s Rs 840-crore IPO to open on Friday
Kartik Aaryan: After 7 years and hit films in Bollywood, no one knew my name, called me the ‘monologue guy’
Nick Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Liudmila Samsonova takes women’s title
Karnataka releases Rs 1,059 cr to road transport corporations to clear PF, fuel dues