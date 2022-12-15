Extended wishes to Udhayanidhi, says Rajinikanth during Tirupati visit

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who celebrated his 72nd birthday a couple of days ago, reached the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday along with his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams received the actor, who said after offering his prayers, “I am coming to Tirupati after six years. The divine experience here is always special, it cannot be expressed in words.”

When asked about actor Udhayanidhi’s induction into his father and Chief Minister MK Stain’s cabinet, Rajinikanth said he had already extended his wishes to Udhayanidhi, the Chepauk-Triplicane MLA, who was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu minister of youth welfare and sports development Wednesday.

In 2020, Rajinikanth announced a political party but later backed off saying that he would not be entering politics owing to his ill health.

Rajinikanth also thanked fans and well-wishers for their birthday greetings. He celebrated his birthday Monday with his family. Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared the picture of her sons Linga and Yatra sharing a moment with her father. “Cannot capture something more beautiful.. Cannot caption some such bonds .. My birthday boy with my boys !,” she captioned. Linga and Yatra are Aishwarya’s sons with actor Dhanush.

The internet was flooded with birthday messages for Rajinikanth on Monday. The superstar issued a note thanking everyone. “To all my well wishers and friends who have wished me on my birthday from the Indian film fraternity, sports, business and all other fields of work…to all political leaders and friends from different states…to all the loving hearts from the public and society…to my dear fans all over the world and to the people of Tamil Nadu… My Heartfelt Thanks!!!,” he wrote.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Nelson Dhilipkumar’s Jailer. The movie, produced by Sun Pictures, has Ramya Krishnan, Shivrajkumar, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan playing pivotal roles.