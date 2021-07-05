Rajenthra Bhalaji took 1.5 tonnes of Aavin sweets for free, claims DMK minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development and DMK leader SM Nasar has accused AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji of taking away nearly 1.50-tonne sweets from the manufacturing unit of state-run milk producer, ‘Aavin’ for free.

Addressing the reporters after the various facilities at the manufacturing unit of Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Milk Producers’ Federation in Salem, Nasar said there were many complaints of corruption against the AIADMK government.

“Sweets weighing 1.5 tonnes were delivered for free to Rajenthra Bhalaji during the Diwali festival. There are enough details that he has taken the sweets from this manufacturing unit, we won’t leave those things, necessary action will be taken,” he said. He added that 22 shops were sealed in Chennai and other areas in Thanjavur and other places for selling milk in excess of the rate fixed by the government.

Bhalaji, who was the Dairy Minister during the previous AIADMK regime, is yet to respond to the remarks.

Nassar alleged that 234 appointments were made through middlemen during the previous AIADMK regime. Further, he claimed that 634 people in senior and junior categories were appointed irregularly and after receiving complaints, the department has cancelled their appointments and now they will call for fresh applicants for those posts in a transparent manner.

Talking about the DMK government, Nassar said as promised by Chief Minister MK Stalin before the polls, the price of milk has been slashed by Rs 3 per litre. He also added that milk production has increased by 1.50 litres in Tamil Nadu.