Raj Bhavan returns Bill banning online Rummy to TN govt

The Raj Bhavan has returned a Bill banning online Rummy to the Tamil Nadu Assembly for its reconsideration, official sources said here on Wednesday.

The Bill was returned to the House for its ‘consideration once again’ in the wake of certain aspects that have been outlined by Raj Bhavan, official sources told PTI.

An ordinance (prohibiting online gambling, wager-based online games of chance of Rummy and Poker) was promulgated by Governor Ravi on October 1, 2022 and a gazette notification was made by the government on October 3. The Tamil Nadu Assembly met on October 17 last year for a brief session and the Bill was passed.

The adoption of the Bill was necessitated after the Madras High Court had struck down on August 3, 2021 the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act 2021 which banned wager or placing bet in cyber space.

Such provisions were held by the High Court as ultra vires the Constitution. The court had said that an appropriate legislation may be passed by the government conforming to the Constitutional sense of propriety in the field of betting and gambling.

After the Bill’s passage, it was sent to Raj Bhavan for the Governor’s assent and the government has been repeatedly urging Governor RN Ravi to clear it.

With the Raj Bhavan returning the Bill, State BJP president K Annamalai suggested that Tamil Nadu government should present another Bill with required changes.

With this format there was the possibility of Supreme Court or the Centre rejecting the Bill, Annamalai told reporters in Coimbatore today.

The government should inform the people on what basis the Bill was returned by the Governor, so that they can take a call on the issue, he said.

Stating that BJP was also against the online Rummy and submitted two memorandums to the Governor in this regard, Annamalai said that all the 234 MLAs should sit and discuss the issue and bring in another Bill for getting approval from the Governor.