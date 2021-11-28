Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Rains continued in several parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday, inundating many areas, while several roads and subways were flooded here. inconveniencing people and affecting their routine.

Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several flooded suburban areas like Tiruverkadu in Tiruvallur District and monitored work to bail out flood water and interacted with the local people while sipping tea at a roadside tea stall and also listened to their grievances.

Stalin gave away flood relief assistance, including essential commodities and blankets, to over 300 people housed in a suburban school and reviewed the flood situation with officials.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that “we will come out of the aftermath of the heavy rains.” On Sunday, northern regions, including Chennai, Cuddalore and neighbouring Puducherry witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall and it was scattered, light to moderate in other areas of the state, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Till 7.30 PM, Cuddalore-Puducherry belt recorded 7 CM rainfall. Chennai recorded 6 CM (Meenambakkam) and 1 CM (Nungambakkam) respectively, the RMC said.

In view of monsoon showers, most reservoirs in the state have received copious inflows and surplus water is being let out in many regions. People in low lying areas were evacuated and housed in shelters.

The government said 15,016 people have been housed in 188 camps in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tuticorin, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Ranipettai, Tiruchirappali, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts.

“In the past 24 hours, two people (one each in Cuddalore and Tuticorin) districts died in rain related incidents,” the government said in a statement.

Nearly a lakh packets of food were distributed to over 1,000 people housed in relief centres here.

In view of the rains, several areas in and around the coastal town of Cuddalore witnessed water-logging.

In Chennai and its suburbs, most roads were inundated and several subways were closed for traffic, while surplus water continued to be released from reservoirs.

Traffic diversions were enforced at many places here and barricades put up to caution road users.

While there were disruptions in the state-run local bus services, suburban railway services were unhindered.

Vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were found stranded here on several roads covered under sheets of water. Authorities deployed heavy duty motor pumps to drain stagnant water.

Reservoirs, including Poondi and Chembarambakkam here that cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai, released over 10,500 cusecs of surplus water in view of continuous showers in catchment areas, authorities said.

The release of surplus from Poondi dam in Tiruvallur district was stepped up (from an initial 4,253 cusecs to about 8,000 cusecs) in a phased manner upto about 12,000 cusecs by evening An IMD bulletin said a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman sea around 30 November, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move westnorthwestwards during subsequent 48 hours.

The bulletin pointed to scattered to broken, low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection over west central and south Bay of Bengal and south Andaman sea. The North East monsson season (October to December) is Tamil Nadu’s main rainy season. From October 1 till November 27, the state received about 60.33 cm rainfall, as against the usual 34.57 cm for the period, which is 75 per cent in excess.