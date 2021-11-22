Rains continue to lash Chennai, several areas inundated again

Several areas in the state capital got inundated after heavy rains lashed the city since Monday morning. The latest downpour happened just as the city was limping back to normalcy after incessant rains in the past few days.

Several streets in T Nagar and other areas like Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Mylapore, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Virugambakkam, Pallikaranai and Tambaram got waterlogged, resulting in traffic snarls near major junctions. As per reports, low-lying areas in Manali, Puzhal and Chindadaipet also got inundated. School and college-going students faced a lot of hardship owing to the heavy downpour.

The India Meteorological Department took to Twitter on November 21 and said that isolated heavy rainfall was likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe in the next five days. It added that heavy-to-very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24 and 25.

Ashok nagar, West Mambalam water logging continues #Chennai

this is minimum water logging, some roads under knee deep water. @chennaicorp pic.twitter.com/WB9aUcoYmW — Rainstorm – வானிலை பதிவுகள் (@RainStorm_TN) November 22, 2021

In the bulletin released at 9am on Monday, the IMD had predicted light-to-moderate rainfall in a few places in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu in the next one or two hours.

Rain will stop and sun will come back shortly slowly from areas from sea side 1st to interior parts of city.

It was Chennai Specific cell, that gave sharp intense spell. From the areas close to sea, the rains should stop slowly and even we can see sun coming back. pic.twitter.com/Mfiktz248M — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 22, 2021

As per the latest observation by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, Thenparanadu (Tiruchy district), Moongiluthuraipattu (Kallakurichi district) recorded 4 cm rainfall each. Chennai and West Tambaram each received 3 cm rain, whereas MRC Nagar, YMC Nandanam, MGR Nagar and Taramani each recorded 2 cm rainfall.

Five-day Forecast for Tamil Nadu

Day 1 (22.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts. Light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Day 2 (23.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Coastal and southern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will experience moderate rain. Light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Day 3 (24.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu. Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in southern and coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated places in north-interior Tamil Nadu will experience light-to-moderate rain.

Day 4 (25.11.2021) & Day 5 (26.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy-to-very heavy rainfall will occur in isolated places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in the rest of the state.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Day 1 (22.11.2021): Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Day 2 (23.11.2021): Heavy rain is likely to occur at many places in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

Day 3 (24.11.2021): Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu.

Day 4 (25.11.2021) & Day 5 (26.11.2021): A few places in coastal Tamil Nadu will experience heavy-to-very heavy rain.