Rains leave Chennai streets waterlogged, traffic diverted from arterial roads to pump out water

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs from Saturday night and continued Sunday leading to massive flooding across the state. The power supply was disrupted and in many areas, it is yet to be restored.

While addressing the media Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed in Madurai, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur. In addition to that, 13 Tamil Nadu fire and rescue teams have also been engaged in the relief operations in the city.

Stalin requested people returning to the city from their natives after the Deepavali break to postpone their plans for the next two to three days. He said he had directed MPs, MLAs and other DMK functionaries to engage in relief measures immediately.

Southern Railways says suburban services will resume as usual

Southern Railways Monday confirmed that the suburban train services have been running normally and will continue to run on time.

It was noted that most of the waterlogging issues have been resolved except in a few stations where a marginal delay is likely to be caused.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has announced that the services will be extended from 5:30 am till 11 pm with a headway of 10 minutes throughout the day.

Traffic Diversions in Chennai

Three subways — Vyasarpadi, Ganeshpuram and Madley Subway — have been shut due to waterlogging.

The city traffic police said vehicles from Pantheon roundabout are not being allowed towards R R stadium (Marshall Road) and have been diverted towards Pantheon Road while vehicles are allowed on Marshall Road towards Pantheon Roundabout.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said 570 pumps have been deployed to take out water from subways and other water-logged areas.

The neighbourhoods of T Nagar, Royapettah, Egmore, Velachery, Adyar experienced the worst waterlogging. The fire and rescue personnel took several people to safety on boats.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all-time record of highest rain was 45 cm in 1976.

Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 cm and 33 cm rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 cm rainfall and now, the city has recorded close to that level, he told PTI.

Greater Chennai Corporation has 169 relief centres and 889 people have been accommodated till now. At 15 zones, community kitchens have been set up. Officials said they have distributed 2,02,350 food packets from Sunday night till Monday morning to those affected due to flooding. On Monday, 3.36 lakh food packets were distributed for breakfast and lunch.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9, the Meteorological department said Sunday and has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.