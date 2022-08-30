Rainbow Children’s Hospital opens its second unit in Chennai

Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow has opened its second unit in Tamil Nadu with a 55-bed super-speciality pediatric and maternity care hospital in Chennai’s Sholinganallur on Monday.

This facility also marks the 15th unit of the hospital across India.

According to a press release, the hospital has a 11-bed NICU, and a 4-bed PICU with three emergency beds and well-equipped operation theatres.

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Group of Hospitals, expressed his happiness over the launch of the new Chennai unit.

The Rainbow Group is a 1555-bed hospital chain spread across the six cities of Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.