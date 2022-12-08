scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Rain: Red alert sounded in 3 Tamil Nadu districts, Puducherry; orange alert in Chennai

Tamil Nadu DGP has instructed district SPs and other officials to be prepared with preventive measures. Volunteers from the fishermen's community are also instructed to be ready with rescue boats.

According to RMC, the cyclone christened ‘Mandous’ lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during the past six hours and lay centre about 500 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 580 km southeast of Chennai. (File/Representational)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday.

A total of nine districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet, have been issued orange alerts.

C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police (DGP), has instructed the district SPs and other officials to be prepared with preventive measures ahead of the rain. Volunteers from the fishermen’s community are also instructed to be ready with rescue boats.

As per the latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the cyclone christened ‘Mandous’ lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during the past six hours and lay centre about 500 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 580 km southeast of Chennai.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of 9th December,” the bulletin noted.

The district administration of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur has declared a holiday for schools on Thursday in view of the heavy rain forecast. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in six districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for relief and rescue work.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 12:57:23 pm
