Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Rain: Orange alert sounded in Tamil Nadu, NDRF deployed in 10 districts

Most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive rainfall from tomorrow. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next three days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, rainfall is likely to occur over most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday. (File)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued an orange alert for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu for Thursday, and 12 districts for Friday and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days from Wednesday.

The orange alert, indicating very heavy rain, has been issued to Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on December 8.

The districts of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem have been issued an orange alert on December 9.

Also Read |Storm brews in Bay of Bengal; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra on alert

As a precautionary measure, 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Relief camps and high-power motor pumps are also in place to flush out water from low-lying areas.

The weather department on Tuesday noted that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by today (Tuesday) evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm around December 7 evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning. It will continue to move west­northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours,” a bulletin read.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, rainfall is likely to occur over most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday.

As per the release from the Tamil Nadu revenue and disaster management department, a total of 366.2 mm rainfall has been received from October 1 to December 5.

The government has said the state emergency control centre and district emergency control centres will be in operation round the clock.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 02:30:18 pm
