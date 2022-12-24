scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Rain likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next three days

Isolated heavy rain is likely over coastal and south Tamil Nadu during December 25-26.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area on December 25. (File)

Several parts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience rain from December 24 to 26 under the influence of depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, which remained practically stationary at 8.30 am on Friday.

It is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards towards Comorin area across Sri Lanka during the next 48 hours. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during December 24 – 26, the India Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal area on December 26, a bulletin said.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and Sri Lanka coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Tamil Nadu coast, Sri Lanka coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin areas during December 23-25 and Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian sea on December 27.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:38:27 am
