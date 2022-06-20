scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Rain lashes Chennai, leaves streets flooded

Areas including Mylapore, Saidapet, Porur, Ekkattuthangal, and Ambattur in Chennai received sharp spells of rain.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: June 20, 2022 8:57:18 am
Commuters on a two-wheeler shield themselves amid rainfall.

Chennai experienced an intense spell of rain Sunday night which left streets in the Tamil Nadu capital inundated with water from overflowing sewages and affected flight services as well.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at 4 am on Monday noted that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours.

As per the latest observations, West Tambaram, Taramani received in excess of 100 mm of rain. West Tambaram recorded 131.0 mm of rainfall followed by Taramani with 112.5 mm, Kattapakkam with 95.0 mm and ACS medical college with 84.5 mm. In Tiruvallur, close to 53 mm of rainfall was recorded in Gummidipoondi.

In Chennai, areas including Mylapore, Saidapet, Porur, Ekkattuthangal, and Ambattur received sharp spells of rain. The rain led to traffic congestion in a few places in the city.

Netizens soon took to Twitter to share videos of rainfall in their area.

Three flights, including those of Qatar Airways, IndiGo and Emirates, were diverted to Bengaluru and Hyderabad due to bad weather, according to officials.

