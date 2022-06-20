Rain lashes Chennai, leaves streets flooded

Updated: June 20, 2022 8:57:18 am
Chennai experienced an intense spell of rain Sunday night which left streets in the Tamil Nadu capital inundated with water from overflowing sewages and affected flight services as well.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at 4 am on Monday noted that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours.
As per the latest observations, West Tambaram, Taramani received in excess of 100 mm of rain. West Tambaram recorded 131.0 mm of rainfall followed by Taramani with 112.5 mm, Kattapakkam with 95.0 mm and ACS medical college with 84.5 mm. In Tiruvallur, close to 53 mm of rainfall was recorded in Gummidipoondi.
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Chennai (MAA), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly.
— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 19, 2022
In Chennai, areas including Mylapore, Saidapet, Porur, Ekkattuthangal, and Ambattur received sharp spells of rain. The rain led to traffic congestion in a few places in the city.
Netizens soon took to Twitter to share videos of rainfall in their area.
Raining at #Redhills North #Chennai suburbs.
Vc Hari pic.twitter.com/xBb2Br2GPX
— Kalyanasundaram (@kalyanasundarsv) June 19, 2022
12 15 AM ; #OMR stretch 🥲#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/T05aHZkFJi
— Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) June 19, 2022
Three flights, including those of Qatar Airways, IndiGo and Emirates, were diverted to Bengaluru and Hyderabad due to bad weather, according to officials.
