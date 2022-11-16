Tamil Nadu to witness rain until November 20, says weather bureau

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall for the next four days starting Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, predicted.

In a bulletin, the RMC said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea in the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west­northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

Due to this low-pressure, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, and Puducherry will experience light to moderate rain at isolated places until November 20. Heavy rain is also forecast on November 20 in the Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

For the next 24 hours, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy. The city might also experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.