Railways permits travel on Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours

With unlock guidelines being issued from time to time, taking into account the prevailing pandemic situation, Southern Railway has also been making relaxation in the pattern of train services in the Suburban Sector in various phases.

After a period of more than nine months, the Southern Railways has allowed the public to travel in Chennai’s suburban trains on non-peak hours. The non-peak hours have been marked as early hours of the day to 7 am, 9.30 am to 4.30 am and from 7 pm to the closing hours of the day.

As per the announcement, only employees engaged in organisations rendering essential services will be allowed to travel on the train during peak hours.

As part of extending the relaxations, in Phase-I, employees engaged in the organisations rendering essential services were permitted to travel. Lady passengers were allowed to travel during the non-peak hours in Phase-II and now as part of Phase-III, the general public has been allowed to travel during the non-peak hours.

The number of train services has also been increased in view of these phased relaxations. At present, Southern Railways run 410 suburban services which is about 65% of Chennai’s Suburban Sector. The passengers are instructed to follow all the safety precautions before entering the station premises including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing on the premises, avoiding crowding while boarding and deboarding the train, etc.

Non-peak hours: Early hours of the day to 07:00 am, 09:30 am to 04:30 pm and from 07:00 pm to the closing hours of the day.

Peak hours: 7 am to 09:30 am and 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm every day.

