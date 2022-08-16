scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Surprise raid: Stale meat seized from restaurants in Chennai mall

Improperly packed food items found in an Italian restaurant. A stop-sale notice was issued to a popular vegetarian restaurant in the food court where raw materials were infested with flies

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
August 16, 2022 8:12:51 pm
In several multi-cuisine restaurants, the authorities found meat being stored inside the refrigerator without any proper cover. (Screengrab from ThanthiTV/Youtube)

Food safety authorities Tuesday raided multiple restaurants, and eateries located inside a popular mall at Anna Nagar in Chennai and seized stale meat from a couple of restaurants. The authorities initiated the action following complaints of unhygienic food served in the restaurants here.

The team of officials led by Dr Satheesh Kumar designated food safety officer in Chennai carried out a surprise inspection at the food court of the mall.

In one of the popular vegetarian restaurants, the raw materials stored by the hotel management were infested with flies and even small cockroaches were seen running on the kitchen walls reflecting the poor hygiene standards maintained by the staff. The authorities issued a stop-sale notice and instructed the hotel management to destroy all the raw materials inside the storeroom and said they can reopen their outlet only after completely cleaning their premises.

In another Italian restaurant, the authorities found the food items not properly packed. In one of the chaats shops, the authorities found cold drinks not having any expiry date.

In several multi-cuisine restaurants, the authorities found meat being stored inside the refrigerator without any proper cover.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Satheesh Kumar said four shops were found violating the norms of the food safety department.

“We received a complaint on Monday of poor quality food served at a restaurant here in which a worm was found. Based on it we inspected several restaurants today. We found stale meat in a couple of restaurants and we have seized them. We have issued stop-sale notices to four shops. They need to be rectified within 15 days. They need to follow all procedures including the pest control measures and submit their report. I will inspect these shops again and then only will provide permission to reopen them. We will be monitoring all the restaurants in the city and stringent action will be initiated against those who are not following the food safety norms,” he said.

(Any complaint from the public regarding hygiene and food quality can be informed to the officials at their WhatsApp number 944042322)

