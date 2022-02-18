Rahul Gandhi to release Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s autobiography on Feb 28

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the first part of his autobiography, titled ‘Ungalil Oruvan (One among you)’, will be released by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 28 at a grand event in Chennai.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are also set to attend the event.

Senior DMK leader and Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan will preside over the function which will also see the participation of poet-lyricist Vairamuthu and actor Sathyaraj.

Virtually addressing party functionaries in Tirunelveli while campaigning for the urban local body polls on Thursday, Stalin said the autobiography would cover the first 23 years of his life till 1976. “While remembering these movements, I feel very proud about the greatness of our leaders and their policies and feel very emotional about the kind of struggles the party encountered to achieve this growth,” he said.

Voting for the urban body polls will take place on February 19 (Saturday).

The DMK chief told the cadres that the “Kazhagam (referring to the party)” and “Tamizhagam (the state of Tamil Nadu)” are the two eyes and the party members are true to it, hence the people have faith in them. “Vote for Stalin, believe that your brother Stalin who is sitting on the CM chair will fulfil the promises he made. Vote for our secular alliance partners. At the victory ceremony, I will come across the state and meet you all,” he said.

Earlier, inaugurating the 45th Chennai Book Fair on Wednesday, the chief minister said the autobiography would cover his school and college days, entry into politics, marriage and the difficult days of the Emergency.