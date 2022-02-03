On Rahul Gandhi’s Tamil Nadu comment, a thank you and a history lesson

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark in Parliament that the BJP will never be able to rule over Tamil Nadu has invited several reactions from leaders in the state.

Gandhi, the first opposition leader to speak on Wednesday during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, levelled many allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader also said the Centre is seeking to suppress the concept of the Union of States as against the idea of a king that was smashed in 1947.

“There are two visions of this country. One vision is that it is a union of states meaning it is a negotiation, meaning it is a conversation, meaning I can go to my brother in Tamil Nadu and I say ‘What do you want?’ and he says, ‘this is what I want.’ He then asks me ‘What do you want?’ and I say ‘this is what I want.’ It is a partnership, it is not a kingdom. You will never, ever in your entire life, rule over the people of Tamil Nadu, it cannot be done,” Rahul said.

Stressing the importance of cooperative federalism, he said the only way India has been ruled over the decades is through conversations. “You think you can suppress them. You have no idea of history; you have no idea what you are dealing with. Because the people of Tamil Nadu have inside their heart the Idea of Tamil Nadu, the idea of Tamil language and also the Idea of India. Do not be confused,” he added.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin took to Twitter and thanked Gandhi for his “rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner.” “You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect,” he also tweeted.

On the other hand, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai said the Congress is in “ICU” with the “oxygen support” from the DMK. In a series of tweets, Annamalai also pointed out that the saffron party is in power in the neighbouring Puducherry and said the “very next junction will be Tamil Nadu”.

“Never forget ‘History’ sir. You will be condemned to repeat it. Like it happened to you in Amethi! Bye bye sir, for the time being, till you run away to the next artificial issue that you create,” he added.