Friday, Sep 09, 2022

‘Marudhanayagam’ probably only film shoot attended by Queen Elizabeth II, says Kamal Haasan

The late queen was loved not only by the Britishers but people all over the world, Kamal Haasan said in a set of tweets.

Kamal also fondly recalled his meeting with her at the Buckingham Palace five years ago when he had visited London for a cultural show and shared a picture of their meeting. (Twitter/@KamalHaasan)

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture ‘Marudhanaygam,’ during her visit here in 1997.

The late queen was loved not only by the Britishers but people all over the world, he said in a set of tweets.

“Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the inaugural of Marudhanayagam and greeted us. Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended,” he said.

He also fondly recalled his meeting with her at the Buckingham Palace five years ago when he had visited London for a cultural show and shared a picture of their meeting.

The veteran actor expressed his condolence to the royal family and the British people.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:45:28 pm
