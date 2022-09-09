‘Marudhanayagam’ probably only film shoot attended by Queen Elizabeth II, says Kamal Haasan

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture ‘Marudhanaygam,’ during her visit here in 1997.

The late queen was loved not only by the Britishers but people all over the world, he said in a set of tweets.

25 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்னர் எங்களது அழைப்பை ஏற்று மருதநாயகம் திரைப்படத்தின் தொடக்கவிழாவில் கலந்துகொண்டு வாழ்த்தினார். அனேகமாக அவர் கலந்து கொண்ட ஒரே திரைப்பட படப்பிடிப்பு அதுதான். (2/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 9, 2022

“Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the inaugural of Marudhanayagam and greeted us. Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended,” he said.

He also fondly recalled his meeting with her at the Buckingham Palace five years ago when he had visited London for a cultural show and shared a picture of their meeting.

The veteran actor expressed his condolence to the royal family and the British people.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.