scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Quality of life and happiness important for development, not just economic index: Tamil Nadu CM

"The most important of these is rural development. I have said that the problems in rural areas should be addressed at the micro level and macro level benefits should be given to them," the Chief Minister said.

The state government has been striving with the noble objective of development for all and development in all sectors, the Chief Minister said. (File)

Development should not be determined on economic indicators alone, but it should hinge on the quality of life and happiness index, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin opined on Monday.

The state government has been striving with the noble objective of development for all and development in all sectors, the Chief Minister said.

“We believe that development should not be determined only by economic indicators, but, it should be measured also in terms of factors like Human Development Index and Happiness Index,” he said while chairing the second review meeting of the state-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Chennai.

The state government’s intent is being fulfilled as it is progressing towards its objective without change, Stalin opined.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

“The most important of these is rural development. I have said that the problems in rural areas should be addressed at the micro level and macro level benefits should be given to them,” the Chief Minister said.

The present review meeting is being conducted with a special focus on providing better livelihood and infrastructure in the rural people, he stressed.

More from Chennai

Also, Stalin pointed out that every project is important in its own way and thus contribute to overall development. “Our mission is to reach all the people through the projects… I am very confident that your activities (DISHA) will create sustainable development, social justice, equity and inclusive growth both in rural and urban areas,” the Chief Minister said.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:50:53 am
Next Story

Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari enjoy rice gruel or kanji; know why you should too

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement