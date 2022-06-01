Push for vaccination against Covid-19: Tamil Nadu govt to districts

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday directed districts to “push for vaccination” of those people eligible to receive the doses against COVID-19 in the wake of new infections nearing the 100 per day-mark, according to a top official.

Meanwhile, the State reported 98 new cases, pushing the overall tally to 34,55,474 till date while no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

In a message to District Collectors and health officials, the Health Department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan said daily COVID-19 cases which were 22 per day on April 15 is now nearing 100.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

“While cases are so far mild, fact is that there are cases showing either sub-variant and lineages within sub-variants having re-infection and or immune escape potential,” he said in the message.

Calling for a preventive mechanism against the spread of the virus, he said people who are identified with fever and other symptoms be checked at entry points and isolated before others get exposed to that individual.

“We need to keep giving a push to vaccinations and finally mask is a must in crowded areas where people are exposed to one another, without possibility of social distance,” he said.

“We need to ensure that people wear mask as even one infected person who is unprotected could be a risk to others, as there is now a tendency to think that COVID-19 is gone,” he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu directs health officials to step up surveillance at international airports on monkeypox disease

Appealing to Collectors to keep checking their medical preparedness in the respective district, he said, “On

vaccinations — all have to make a joint effort to ensure that the eligible get their dose and the overall immunity-level in the community does not go down.” Isolated clusters in Chennai and Chengalpet have been noticed after family functions are recurring with consequent increase in infections, he said.

After emergence of clusters on the campuses of IIT-Madras and a medical college near Chennai, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Kilambakkam, have been detected with emergence of Covid-19 clusters recently.

Today, 118 students tested positive on the VIT campus, Kilambakkam, a press release said.