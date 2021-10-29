Puneeth’s death a personal loss, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

The sudden demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (46) on Friday following a heart attack has sent shock waves across the film industry in south India. Politicians, actors, sportspersons and other celebrities expressed condolences to the family of the ‘Powerstar’.

Terming it a personal loss, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was deeply shocked and devastated to hear about the sudden demise of the late Kannada actor Rajkumar’s son. “Both our families, share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it’s a personal loss to me,” Stalin tweeted.

He said the actor remained humble despite his stardom and recalled Puneet visiting his residence to offer condolences on the passing of his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. “Puneeth’s kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family’s condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar’s death still lingers in my heart,” he said.

“Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth’s family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss,” Stalin noted.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also wished a speedy recovery to actor Rajinikanth who has been hospitalised in Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital. According to a health bulletin, the Tamil actor was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and underwent a carotid artery revascularization procedure on Friday, and is “recovering well”. He is likely to be discharged in a few days.