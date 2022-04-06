Puducherry to host four-day beach festival to boost tourism

The Union territory of Puducherry is set to host a four-day beach festival, ‘I Sea Pondy 2022’, from April 13 to April 16. The festival will be organised across four venues – Gandhi statue beach promenade, Chunnambar water sports complex, Pondy Marina and Paradise beach.

Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan said the festival will comprise stage shows and performances, water sports activities, western and classical music programmes, silambam, thappatam, puppet show, catamaran race, kite flying, fashion show, volleyball tournament, and exhibitions, among others.

On April 16, a seafood festival will be organised as part of the event from 10:30 am till 09:30 pm.

Addressing the reporters, the minister said Puducherry is one of the finest tourism destinations in the country and people from neighbouring states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh flock to Puducherry on weekends.

“To attract more tourists, we planned to host this beach festival from April 13 to April 16. The Puducherry governor, chief minister, and other ministers will participate in the event,” he said.

Notably, the beach festival will coincide with the Tamil New Year, which will be celebrated on April 14 this year.

The Union territory of Puducherry has reported no cases of Covid-19 in the past few weeks.